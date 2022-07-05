ICYMI: Century Celebrates The Fourth With Fireworks, Food Trucks (Photo Gallery)

In case you missed it over the holiday weekend, here’s a look back as fireworks lit up the night Friday with an early Fourth of July celebration in Century.

Hundreds of people gathered in Showalter Park, Anthony Pleasant Park and the surrounding neighborhoods Friday night. Several food trucks offered everything from po’boys to loaded fries and ice cream, while vendors offered their wares before fireworks lit up the night.

For a NorthEscambia.com photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.