Hot, Humid And More Scattered Storms For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.