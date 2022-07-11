High Chances Of Rain; Watching Possible Tropical Development

We are watching the northern Gulf of Mexico where a low pressure area is expected to form in the next few days from a stalled frontal boundary.

Some slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week while it moves little. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding are possible along with an increased risk for rip currents in the middle to latter part of this week.

While a named tropical storm may or may not develop, we may be looking at several inches of rain over the next week. We’ll keep you updated.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. High near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.