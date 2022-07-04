Happy 4th Of July! More Storms Are Possible for Today; Rain Diminishing By Fireworks Time

Happy Independence Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Pictured: Fireworks explode over Century in a show Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.