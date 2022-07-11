Gas Prices Slide 15 Cents On Average Last Week In Florida

Florida gas prices dropped 15 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time.

Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.42 per gallon, though Florida residents in some regions are paying less than $4.20 a gallon. The state average is now at a 2-month low. On average, it now costs $66 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That’s $7 less than when prices were at record-levels in mid June.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County is $4.35. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $4.28 on Muscogee Road. In Pensacola, the warehouse clubs were at $3.95 as one station on Nine Mile Road.

“Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel. However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”