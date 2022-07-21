Florida Man Charged With Intent To Distribute Meth After Flomaton Traffic Stop

An Escambia County (FL) man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Flomaton.

Jontae Yochae Williams, 40, was charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

The Flomaton Police Department stopped Williams’ vehicle for a switch license plate. According to police, K-9 Boo alerted on the vehicle and officers found nine grams of alleged crystal methamphetamine packaged is separate baggies and a glass pipe.

Williams was also cited for a switched tag, driving with a suspect license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.