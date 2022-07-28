Florida Amber Issued For Child Kidnapped In Walnut Hill

July 28, 2022

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued after a kidnapping in Walnut Hill.

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis, 11, was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road near Morgan Road in Walnut Hill.

She may be with 42-year-old Manriquez Brijido-Ortez. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he is a suspect in her kidnapping.

Banesa is 4-feet, 6-inches tall, 120 pounds, long black hair, and has scars on her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 