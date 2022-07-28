Florida Amber Issued For Child Kidnapped In Walnut Hill

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued after a kidnapping in Walnut Hill.

Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis, 11, was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Arthur Brown Road near Morgan Road in Walnut Hill.

She may be with 42-year-old Manriquez Brijido-Ortez. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he is a suspect in her kidnapping.

Banesa is 4-feet, 6-inches tall, 120 pounds, long black hair, and has scars on her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.