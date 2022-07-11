First Responders Raise 32,000 Healthy Meals During 2022 Donut Strike for Manna

The final totals are in for the 2022 Donut Strike for Manna as seven Escambia and Santa Rosa law enforcement and fire departments teamed up again to fight hunger.

They collected the equivalent of 32,694 healthy meals for hungry neighbors in need served by Manna Food Bank. This year’s event pushed first responders’ total contributions since 2017 over the 100,000-meal mark, to nearly 130,000 healthy meals for children and families in need.

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, and Pensacola Police Department.

“Local law enforcement and firefighters are not only our every-day heroes; they’re our hunger heroes too,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “Families are struggling to make ends meet this summer. Our first responders have generously answered the call to impact change for their neighbors in need.”

First responders went on strike against doughnuts from June 22 through June 24 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna.

Pictured: Collecting food during the Donut Strike for Manna at Winn Dixie in Cantonment and Publix. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.