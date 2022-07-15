FavorHouse Names New Executive Director

July 15, 2022

Tracie Hodson has been named the new executive director of FavorHouse of Northwest Florida.

Hodson will manage all day-to-day operations for the only certified domestic violence center in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.. She will also lead the organization’s fundraising, marketing, and community engagement initiatives.

Hodson joins FavorHouse with over 22 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She has a rich history of serving children, families, and survivors of intimate partner abuse including 10 years as the executive director for a domestic violence service provider in Indiana.

“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve as FavorHouse’s executive director,” said Hodson. “Being a voice for those who have lost their voice due to abuse is a calling! I look forward to working with the board, staff and community Stakeholders to build upon FavorHouse’s foundation of excellence as we strengthen and grow the organization for the benefit of the people we serve and the community as a whole. Intimate partner violence can happen to anyone. We want to make sure they know FavorHouse stands ready to support survivors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 