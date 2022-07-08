Escaped Inmate From Atmore Prison Recaptured After Nearly A Month

July 8, 2022

An inmate that escaped from the Fountain prison in Atmore has been recaptured nearly a month later.

Inmate Edward Williams, 41, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, June 12, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

He was recaptured Friday morning in Birmingham.

Williams was one of three inmates reported as having escaped from Fountain within the last month. One was recaptured a few hours later by U.S. Marshals. Another inmate, Corey Daniel Gable, was reported as escaped and then recaptured, but NorthEscambia.com found that he had actually been released by mistake.

