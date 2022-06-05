Inmate Reported As Escaped From Atmore Prison Was Actually Released By Mistake

An inmate that was reported as escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore was actually released by prison staff due to a mistake, NorthEscambia.com has confirmed.

Corey Daniel Gable, 31, was “released due to a clerical error”, Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) spokesperson Kelly Betts told NorthEscambia.com in an email.

Gable was serving a 20 year sentence for first degree assault out of Mobile County.

On Tuesday, ADOC issued an “Inmate Escape Report” stating that Gable has “left from an assigned location” in Atmore, but did not provide a specific location before later telling us it was Fountain Correctional Facility. A few hours later, ADOC issued an “Inmate Recapture Report” that stated he was recaptured by U.S. Marshals in Prichard, Alabama.

“The ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) report was issued out of an abundance of caution. Gable was returned to Fountain shortly after he was mistakenly released, Betts told NorthEscambia.com.

She said the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the incident.