Escambia County Building Services To Host Project Planning Workshop July 12

Escambia County Building Services will host a project planning workshop July 12 at 10 a.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place, room 104. The workshop is open to the public and will cover several topics to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves.

During the workshop, attendees will learn about contractor requirements, verification of licensure, how to file a complaint against a contractor and more.

Tim Tolbert, Escambia County director of Building Services, will give a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Stephan Moorhead, a board certified real estate lawyer, will discuss construction contracts from a consumer’s perspective, liens and how citizens can protect themselves if they receive a “notice to owner”.

For more information, contact Building Services at (850) 595-3550 or buldinginspections@myescambia.com.