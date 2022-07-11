Escambia Ballots For Military And Overseas Voters On The Way

July 11, 2022

The first vote-by-mail ballots for the August 23 primary election have been mailed to military and overseas voters, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

Civilian ballots will be mailed  no later than July 21 to those that have already requested them.

All registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to receive a ballot in the primary election.

Florida is a closed primary state and Escambia County has single-member districts. Voters can only vote in their party’s primary except in the case of a Universal Primary Contest. As a result, ballots will differ based on where a voter lives in the county and their party affiliation. All registered voters may vote in the County Commission District 2 contest, as it is a Universal Primary Contest. In addition, there are nonpartisan contests on the primary ballot (county judge, school board, City of Pensacola).

If you wish to change your political party, you must do so by the party change deadline of July 25.

Any Florida voter can choose to vote by mail. If you have not already made a request and wish to receive your ballot in the mail, visit escambiavotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is August 8.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation before the August 23 Primary Election is July 25.

