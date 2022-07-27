ECUA Reports 1,100 Gallon Sewage Spill On East Kingsfield

July 27, 2022

ECUA has reported a 1,100 gallon sewage overflow on Tuesday at East Kingsfield Road and Pompano Street, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The spill from a manhole was estimated at 1,100 gallons, of which 100 gallons was recovered. The spill was contained onsite and did not affect any body of water or storm drains.

The cause of the spill was due to a blockage in the gravity main. The blockage was cleared and the area cleaned up.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 