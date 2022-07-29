ECSO Seeks Missing, Endangered Man

July 29, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Brendon Moon was last seen July 26 in the area of Highway 29. he was wearing a white shirt, work boots and shorts that were gray, black and neon green in color. Authorities said he may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Editor’s note: The Sheriff’s Office said this was the only photo provided.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 