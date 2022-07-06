Chance Of Mostly Afternoon Showers For Wednesday

July 6, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

