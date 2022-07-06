Century Extends Rent-Free Ride In Town Building For Startup Transportation Company

A startup transportation company will continue their rent-free ride in a building owned by the Town of Century for another three months.

In late April, the council approved a zero dollar, three month lease for space in the Century Business Center with Metro Rapid Transport and their for profit non-emergency medical and other transportation service business. That lease is set to expire July 20.

Tuesday night, the council voted 5-0 to extend the agreement by three months to October 20. The town will revisit the lease before it ends and consider options going forward; there is not an automatic renewal or extension. During their use of the town’s building, Metro Rapid is responsible for utility costs.

Metro Rapid officials requested the additional three months as they continue to work toward a positive cash flow.

Town Attorney Matt Dannheisser stated in an email before the first lease was signed that he was instructed to refrain from including any requirement that the principal owners of Metro Rapid personally guarantee the rent and other obligations. The town has not conducted any due diligence into the company’s owners.

“Please recognize that because Metro Rapid is a new company (having been formed in Dec. 2021), it may have little assets. Correspondingly, in the event of breach of any terms of the lease (including, for example, breach of insurance or indemnification requirements of Sections 11 and 12), the Town may have difficulty effectively enforcing its rights under the lease,” Dannheisser warned.

Under the lease, Metro Rapid accepted the premises “as is” with the town having no responsibility for any repairs or alterations.

Metro Rapid also has nonexclusive right to use the paved parking surfaces and driveway. The lease also allows the company to use a portion of the property to the east of the Century Business Center as a bus parking area, but the buses and other vehicles are not allowed at the Century Business Center at any time. Their use is limited to overnight and temporary parking of less than 12 hours. They are not allowed to make any repairs or service the vehicles on the property.

Pictured: Metro Rapid Transportation officials address the Century Town Council Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.