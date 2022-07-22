Cantonment Man Charged With Breaking Into Ambulance Outside Hospital ER

A Cantonment man is accused of breaking into an ambulance after an incident this week at the West Florida Hospital emergency room.

Joshua Daniel Deluca, 24 was charged with felony unarmed burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle, trespassing failure to leave upon request and disorderly conduct. He remained in jail Friday morning with bond set at $17,000.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was waiting on a room with a patient when she observed Deluca running, jumping and screaming, “God be with us!”, an arrest report states. The deputy exited the ER and observed Deluca in a prone position near an ambulance and a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle. He was bleeding from hitting his head on the pavement, the report continues.

A nurse told deputies that Deluca was calm prior to being discharged. When he was told that he had to lave the emergency room, he became irate and ran through the ER screaming and knocking over medical equipment, according to an arrest report. His belongings were placed near the main ER entrance.

Deluca ran and jumped into an unlocked, running ambulance that was parked nearby and got into the driver’s seat. A nurse “assisted” Deluca from the driver’s seat to prevent him from driving away in the ambulance and potentially hitting people that were nearby.

Deluca was trespass-warned from West Florida Hospital, unless seeking medical treatment.