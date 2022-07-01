Blue Wahoos Win 5-1 Behind Solid Pérez Performance

Eury Pérez struck out eight batters over 5.0 one-run innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-1 on Thursday night.

Originally scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday, wet grounds prevent a second game from being played. That contest will instead be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, with game one beginning at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Pérez (W, 3-1) was staked to an early lead as Pensacola scored a pair of first-inning runs against Montgomery starter Caleb Sampen (L, 1-3). José Devers led off the inning with a double and scored on a Paul McIntosh single before Griffin Conine blasted an RBI double to put the Blue Wahoos up 2-0.

Montgomery’s lone run came in the fourth on an RBI double from Erik Ostberg. Pérez left five men in scoring position and needed a career-high 87 pitches, but completed 5.0 innings to qualify for the win.

A Ray-Patrick Didder solo homer in the sixth and two-run Norel González single in the seventh stretched the Pensacola lead to 5-1. Josh Simpson, Eli Villalobos and Colton Hock struck out six batters over 4.0 hitless innings of relief to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos