Blue Wahoos Blanked By Biscuits

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos suffered just their fourth shutout loss of the season, and first since April, in a 8-0 defeat to the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday night.

Taj Bradley (W, 3-1) lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.65 with 6.0 scoreless innings of three-hit ball while striking out five in a combined four-hit shutout for the Montgomery staff.

The Biscuits scored the first run of the game against Zach McCambley (L, 3-5) in the second inning on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Roberto Alvarez. The game remained 1-0 until the sixth, when Montgomery broke the game open.

Greg Jones led off the top of the sixth with a double, and scored on a bloop double off the bat of Kameron Misner. Two walks followed before a check-swing, two-run single from Erik Ostberg bounced McCambley from the ballgame.

Anthony Maldonado and Jefry Yan contributed 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, but the Biscuits added three more against Andrew McInvale in the ninth on a two-run single from Misner and a bases-loaded fielding error on catcher Paul McIntosh.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits with a doubleheader on Saturday

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos