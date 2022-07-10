Beulah Man Charged With Child Abuse For Allegedly Kicking A Child

July 10, 2022

A Beulah man is facing a felony child abuse charge for allegedly kicking a child.

Daniel Raymond Milford, 30, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm domestic violence.

Milford kicked a child twice in the arm while the child was on the ground, “causing physical and emotional injuries to the child”, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was refusing to get ready to go to church and was being punished by another adult, according to an arrest report. Milford told deputies he heard the argument and went into the bathroom, overreacting and kicking the male child, the report states.

The child suffered a bruise about three inches in diameter on his arm and requested to be taken to the hospital “so he could be safe”, according to the report. The age of the child was redacted.

Milford was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Comments

One Response to “Beulah Man Charged With Child Abuse For Allegedly Kicking A Child”

  1. Mary on July 10th, 2022 1:51 am

    The child asking to go to the hospital to be safe— that really got to me. I wish I could help this child. Child abuser here needs a higher bond. Lord please protect this child.





