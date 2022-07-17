Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Continue
July 17, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
