Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.