Wahoos Salvage Series Finale With 4-3 Win Over Mississippi

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos salvaged their series finale against the Mississippi Braves on Sunday, squeaking out a 4-3 victory on the strength of 11 hits and a scoreless five-inning start from Cody Mincey.

Mincey (W, 4-3) allowed at least one baserunner in all five of his innings, but kept the Braves at bay to earn the win.

Stymied through three innings with five men left on base, the Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the fourth against Mississippi starter Alan Rangel (L, 3-3). J.D. Osborne opened the scoring with an RBI single, and José Devers brought in a pair with a two-run single before stealing his way into scoring position and coming home on a Victor Victor Mesa sacrifice fly.

Zack Leban took over for Mincey in relief, and the red-hot Braves rallied in the seventh for three runs on a Cody Milligan RBI single and a pair of run-scoring wild pitches.

Josh Simpson stranded a pair of Mississippi runners in scoring position in a scoreless eighth, and Colton Hock worked around a two-out single in the ninth to earn the save.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos return home for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday.

by Eric Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos