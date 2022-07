No Serious Injuries In Highway 95A Crash Near Kingsfield

There were no serious injuries reported in a single vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on Highway 95A south of Kingsfield Road. A driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Ensley station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

Further information has not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.