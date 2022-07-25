Heat Advisory In Effect For Friday, Chance Of Showers And Storms

July 8, 2022

There is a heat advisory in effect for Friday as heat indexes climb as high as 110 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

