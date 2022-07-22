Century Drops Some Late Fees From ‘Confusing’ Utility Bills

The Town of Century has cut some late penalty fees for water, sewer and gas customers.

The town council recached a consensus this week that the wording of utility bills had just simply become confusing and needed some updates to reflect current policies,

For instance, a recent utility bill we examined stated that the total current amount due was $135.38, and if payment was not received by July 15, the balance would be the same $135.38 “which includes a $5.00 penalty” that was not actually added. The bill also indicated that a fee of $10 for water and $10 for gas will be applied to the account, in addition to more fees on the 24th of the month.

(continue scrolling)

“This is kind of contradictory because they’re saying $5 up top and the bottom is saying $10,” council member Sandra McMurray Jackson said as she brought the confusing bill to the attention of the entire council

“I also looked at my bill this month and that was really confusing to me also,” council President Luis Gomez, Jr. added.

The council voted to eliminate the $5 fee, which may have been printed on the July bills by error. They also voted to eliminate the $10 each penalties for water and gas bills not paid by the 15th of the month.

“We’re living off of fixed income and if you take in that kind of money out of the household, it’s already hard to pay the rest of your bills or buy you a piece of chicken or a piece of bread,” local resident Herman Pleasant told the council at a meeting this week.

But the other late fees will still apply for customers that have not paid by the 24th of the month, which may also mean they will be disconnected.

Going forward, the billing policy to be stated on bills will be:

“This bill is due upon receipt. If not paid by the 24th, a penalty of $25 for water and $30 for gas will be added and services will be subject to disconnection on the 25th with no further notice. This is the only notice you will receive.”

The town also plans to use a larger font for the “only notice you will receive” statement because the town does not call or mail late payers before disconnections. The town currently cuts off service for about 30 later customers per month.

Adjustments will be made to the next business day for weekend and town holidays.

The town is currently exploring options to move to an electronic meter reading and billing platform with online payment availability.