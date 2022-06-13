Woman Ran Over By Her SUV When She Reportedly Tried To Save A Turtle

A woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when she stopped to save a turtle and was run over by her own vehicle.

The accident happened about 5:10 p.m. on Jacks Branch Road just north of Annie Bell Drive.

A witness said the adult female stopped quickly in the roadway and got out of her SUV to save a turtle on the road. She apparently failed to put the vehicle in park, and it continued forward. The witness said the woman was unable to get out of the way, and the SUV rolled over her while she was in the roadway.

The woman was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital by ShandsCair medical helicopter.

The SUV continued off the roadway and down a slight hill where it was stopped near a residence.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment and Beulah stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

The outcome for the turtle was not known.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.