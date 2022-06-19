Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Ravine At Cypress Lakes Golf Club

A woman was rescued Saturday after her vehicle plunged into a ravine at the Cypress Lakes Golf Club on Old Chemstrand Road.

The vehicle was some 30 feet down in a ravine off a gravel service road on the north side of of the golf course. Firefighters had to cut down several trees to reach the vehicle.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital by medical helicopter.

Further details were not available.

Pictured: An Escambia County Fire Rescue Special Operations Team stands by at the Cypress Lakes Golf Club on Old Chemstrand Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.