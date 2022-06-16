Walnut Hill Man Named UF Top Rancher Challenge Champion

A Walnut Hill man has been named the champion of the 2022 University of Florida Top Rancher Challenge.

Che Trejo, who is a technical services veterinarian for Merck, won the challenge at the Florida Cattlemen’s Association Convention in Marco Island.

There were 179 FCA members and guests who competed in the challenge. Trejo won with a score of 91 out of a possible 106 points.

Pictured: Chris Prevatt, UF/IFAS livestock economist; Laura Trejo; UF Top Rancher Challenge Champion Che Trejo; and Doug Mayo, UF/IFAS Extension, Jackson County. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.