Wahoos Weather Late Biloxi Rally In 8-7 Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos withstood a furious late-inning rally on Saturday night, holding on to beat the Biloxi Shuckers 8-7 despite allowing the final five runs of the game.

Jeff Lindgren (W, 2-1) was dependable as always, recording his sixth quality start in eight Double-A appearances this year with 6.0 innings of two-run ball.

The Blue Wahoos had only one hit through the first six innings, but turned a Thomas Jones double into the game’s first run in the third inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from Troy Johnston.

Thomas Dillard, Friday’s walk-off hero for Biloxi, evened the score with an RBI single in the bottom of the third, but Lindgren quickly settled into a groove. The righty allowed a career-high nine hits, but all were singles as the game remained tied 1-1 going to the seventh.

Pensacola put up four runs in the top of the seventh against Luis Contreras (L, 1-2) to take a 5-1 lead. Jones brought home Bubba Hollins from first base with his second double of the game, and scored on a J.D. Orr single past a drawn-in infield. Ray-Patrick Didder walked before Orr scampered to third on a wild pitch and scored on a subsequent throwing error. Johnston capped the rally by scoring Didder from third on his second sacrifice fly of the night.

Lindgren departed after allowing a pair of baserunners in the seventh, but Eli Villalobos worked out of the jam with only one inherited run allowed. Villalobos was handed three more runs of support in the eighth thanks to a three-run homer from Norel González, but gave two back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer from Biloxi’s Nick Kahle.

In the ninth, Dylan Bice surrendered a leadoff homer to Felix Valerio before walking back-to-back batters. Colton Hock (S, 7) entered in a save situation, allowing an RBI double to Cam Devanney and an RBI single to Yeison Coca, but stranded the tying run at third as he worked out of the crisis to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up the first half against the Shuckers on Sunday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos