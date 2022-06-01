Two Inmates Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officers

Two Century Correctional Institution inmates assault correctional officers in separate incidents recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate David Garland (pictured left) assaulted an officer, according to the state. Garland is serving a life sentence for two counts sexual battery by a juvenile on a victim under 12 out of Leon County in 2001. His sentence also includes time for a 2001 sexual battery and 2008 convictions for robbery, grand theft auto and other charges.

On April 16, Inmate Jimmy Graham assaulted an officer, according to the department. He is serving three years and four months for convictions in 2017 and 2019 for battery by a detainee.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said in both instances.