Two Charged In Multiple Cantonment, Gonzalez Vehicle Burglaries

Two Cantonment men have been charged in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries recently in Cantonment and Gonzalez.

Anthony Jared Norman (pictured left), 20, and Mason Cole Zimmerman, 18, were charged with multiple counts including burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of a conveyance, petit theft, grand theft of a firearm and credit card fraud.

Two vehicles were unlocked inside a garage, and the resident forgot to close the garage door at their home on Bucyrus Lane off Chemstrand Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The resident discovered several items missing from one vehicle, including a credit card.

The card was reported stolen, and a transaction at the Valero station in the 200 block of South Highway 29 was declined.

Surveillance video from the store showed a red four-door car that matched a car seen in other surveillance video from several vehicle burglaries that occurred in he area, an ECSO report states.

Two individuals, later identified as Norman and Zimmerman, entered the store wearing clothing that was later recovered, investigators said. They attempted multiple credit card transactions, some of which were successful.

Deputies said Zimmerman was later located at his girlfriend’s residence on Condor Drive, and several items reported stolen in several vehicle burglaries were recovered in the room. The girlfriend, who was not charged, told deputies that Zimmerman brough the items to her room after Zimmerman was out with an individual known as “AJ” or “Anthony”.

Clothing items matching that seen in surveillance videos from the vehicle burglaries and the Valero station were recovered from Norman’s residence on Virecent Road.

Zimmerman also had an outstanding warrant for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a gun at two individuals in a vehicle and threatening them on Camaree Place off East 10 Mile Road last April.

Norman remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday with bond set at $41,000, while Zimmerman was jailed with bond set at $98,000.