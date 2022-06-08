Think There’s More Traffic On Pensacola Beach These Days? You’re Right.

If you think there’s more traffic lately on Pensacola Beach, you’re right.

Last Saturday, June 4, a record 23,543 vehicles passed through the toll plaza, according to Escambia County. That broke a recent record of 22,909 on May 7.

The county installed a vehicle counter at the toll booth in 2016.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see another record-breaking weekend just a few days into summer vacation,” said Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender, whose district includes Pensacola Beach. “Since the Bob Sikes Toll Plaza switched to electronic billing in 2020, we have noticed a reduction in travel times, leading to increased confidence for everyone coming to Pensacola Beach. Breaking a record so close to the previous one shows that Escambia County is poised for another successful summer season. We’re working closely with our tourism partners to provide a positive experience on Pensacola Beach for locals and visitors alike, and we are all eager to see how the remainder of the summer plays out.”

In April 2020, the Bob Sikes Toll Booth went to all electronic tolling, which means drivers do not have to stop and are encouraged to keep driving through the toll booth. A $1 toll will be collected from all vehicles traveling to Pensacola Beach / Santa Rosa Island via the Bob Sikes Toll Bridge. The $1 toll is collected electronically using SunPass®, E-Pass, North Carolina Quick Pass, Georgia Peach Pass, PayTollo app or TOLL-BY-PLATE.

For TOLL-BY-PLATE users, the toll is still $1 each time you pass through the toll plaza, plus a $2.50 administrative fee that is charged each billing cycle (once per month.) No matter the number of trips you take to the beach, you will only be charged the administration fee once per billing cycle.