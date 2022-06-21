Tate Showband Of The South Getting A New Band Tower

Now this will bring back some memories for a lot of people.

Construction on a new band tower at Tate High School began on Monday.

“The first tower was located on the original front sideline facing the visitor bleachers. It was put up in the mid 70’s,” District 5 Escambia County School Board member Bill Slayton wrote on social media. He was the band director for the Showband of the South from 1971 to 1987. “This tower (pictured) was put up when the new cafeteria was built and the field was turned 90 degrees.”

It is expected to take a few weeks to finish construction on the new tower.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.