Tate Aggies Cheerleaders And Football Program Hold Annual Summer Camps

This was a big week on the Tate High School campus for kids taking part in two different summer camps.

The Tate High Aggies football program held their annual kids football camp directed by the Tate coaching staff and assisted by Aggies football players. Participants had an opportunity to work on fundamentals, practice agility, run through drills and learn about being part of a team.

The Tate High School Cheerleaders held their annual Lil Aggies Summer Camp. The Tate Aggies cheerleaders taught young athletes the proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. The cheerleaders will hold another camp in the fall.

