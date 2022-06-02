Stamp Out Hunger Nets 188K Pounds Of Food In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Local residents stepped up in a big way during the recent “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

Escambia and Santa Rosa letter carriers collected more than 188,800 pounds of food during the drive on May 14. This is the most successful Stamp Out Hunger food drive in more than a decade.

The donated food will benefit individuals and families struggling with food insecurity served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

“All five agencies are humbled by our community’s generous support,” said Manna Executive Director DeDe Flounlacker. “Thanks to local donations, nearly 181,000 meals will be made available in the coming months to children, senior citizens, veterans, families, and individuals who are struggling to put food on the table.”

This was the 30th year for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. It is the largest, national, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.