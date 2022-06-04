Splash Pads Open For The Summer In Century, Atmore

Splash pads are now open in both Century and Atmore.

The Town of Century splash pad is open daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located in Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road.

The Atmore splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is located near the intersection of West Craig Street and South Trammell Street. That’s at the back of Heritage Park on South Main Street.

Pictured: The splash pad in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.