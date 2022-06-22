Shuckers Beat The Wahoos

June 22, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos missed out on an attempt to clinch the South Division on Tuesday, falling 5-3 to the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Blue Wahoos will need to win only one of their five remaining first-half games against the Shuckers to claim a postseason berth.

A.J. Ladwig (L, 2-1) completed six solid innings, but allowed four early runs that Pensacola couldn’t overcome. Joey Wiemer drove in the game’s first run in the first inning with an RBI single, Terence Doston doubled the lead in the second with an RBI hit of his own, and Jakson Reetz lined a two-run homer in the third for a 4-0 Biloxi lead.

Noah Zavolas (W, 2-1) was dominant in his start for the Shuckers, allowing only three unearned runs over 6.2 innings. He was aided by defense from Wiemer, as the right fielder robbed a home run from José Devers in the third and made two more leaping grabs at the wall later in the game.

The Blue Wahoos broke through in the seventh inning with a Cobie Fletcher-Vance sacrifice fly and Devin Hairson two-run single, but the Shuckers added an insurance run in the eighth and Luis Contreras (S, 1) got the final six outs to earn his first save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series at the Shuckers on Wednesday.

by Erick Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

