Shane Lee Copeland

June 29, 2022

Shane Lee Copeland, age 54, of Jay, Florida, passed away in Jay, Florida. He was born December 31, 1967.

Shane was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Russell Copeland, Doris Louise Grant, paternal grandparents Samuel C. and Mary Lucille Copeland, maternal grandparents Coy D. and Dessie Lou Jordan, and one brother Terry Donnell Copeland. Shane was baptized August 8, 2004 by Bro Doug Greer (Divine Temple of Brewton, AL).

Shane is survived by five children: Nichole Lewis (Daniel) of Jay, FL; Austen Copeland of Pensacola, FL; Summer Gandy (Phillip) of Century, FL; Landry Copeland (Carly) of Norfolk, VA, and Ethan Copeland of Jay, FL; four grandchildren, Jacob Lewis, Brantley Lewis, Asher Lewis, and Whitney Gandy; two stepchildren: Delania Ellis (Jeremy) of Jay, FL; Dillon Anthony of Brewton, AL; one step grandchild Addisen Ellis; one step brother Dwaine Grant of Milton, FL, one sister Kristy Goodson (Kevin) of Jay, FL and step father Wyndell Grant of Jay, FL.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, with the memorial immediately following, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Chumuckla, FL with Bro. Matthew Dobson officiating.

