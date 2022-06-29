Sexual Predator Accused Of Registry Violations In Move From Cantonment To Century

A convicted sexual predator from Cantonment is facing multiple felony charges for failing to update his required registration information.

Court records show 62-year old Michael Allen Davis was convicted of a 1997 attempted sexual battery by an adult on a victim under age 12 in Escambia County and served nine years and 10 months. He was designated as a sexual predator at that time.

Davis is required to register with the sex offender/predator database four times per year, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he fraudulently reported on June 1 that he was residing at 108 Calloway Street in Cantonment.

One June 10, an Escambia County deputy attempting to verify his address was told by a woman that Davis had not lived there since March 2022. She told the deputy that Davis had a new girlfriend and was living in Century. Two days later, the woman told deputies that Dais had been back on Calloway Street for about three weeks since leaving in March, according to his arrest report. She provided the deputy with a phone number for Davis that was not included in his registry information.

Davis is required to update his address or any change to his phone number within 48, the report states.

Davis was charged with three felony sexual predator violations — failure to provide a cell number, failure to report a residence change and failure to report vacating a permanent residence. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $45,000.

Davis was also convicted of failing to comply with registration requirements twice in 2009 and once in 2010, serving an additional sentence of just under six years and 10 months. He was released from prison on October 1, 2017.