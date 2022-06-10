Severe Storms Possible Friday Afternoon, Evening

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.