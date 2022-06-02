RV Destroyed By Fire In Beulah; Firefighters Believe Shots Were Fired At Them

June 2, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a RV fire in Beulah Thursday afternoon where a firefighter believed he was being shot at.

Firefighters were called to the end of Waldroup Lane, a dirt road off Woodside Road just south of Beulah Elementary School.

A firefighter arriving on scene thought he was being shot at, according to Amber Southard, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. Deputies responded and took one person into custody while they investigated. She said it was determined that there was “no evidence of a shooting”, and the person was released with no charges.

The RV was a complete loss.

Firefighters staged at nearby Beulah Elementary School until the ECSO determined the scene was safe, according to Davis Wood with Escambia County Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported.

Photos by ECFR for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 