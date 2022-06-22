Registration Deadline Is Thursday For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

June 22, 2022

The Tate High School Cheerleaders’ Lil  Aggies Summer Camp  is coming up next week, and the registration deadline is Thursday.

The registration forms and payment are due by Thursday, June 23. The camp will take place at Tate Monday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 29 from 8 a.m. until noon each day. The camp Tate Aggies cheerleaders will teach athletes the proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. There will also be fun games, engaging activities, snacks and drinks.

For registration information, click or tap here.

File photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 