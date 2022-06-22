Really, Really Hot Today; High Near 102

June 22, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 