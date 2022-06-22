Really, Really Hot Today; High Near 102

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.