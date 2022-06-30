Rain Postpones The Biscuits And Wahoos, Sets Up Doubleheader For Thursday

Rain and wet grounds forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 30, with first pitch of game one beginning at 4:05 and game two starting at approximately 6:30. Both games will be seven innings, and gates will open to all fans at 3:30.

The postgame fireworks show will still proceed as scheduled on Wednesday, beginning at dusk.

Fans with tickets to Wednesday’s game may exchange them at the Blue Wahoos box office for tickets to a future 2022 Blue Wahoos regular season home game, subject to availability.