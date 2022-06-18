Oppressive Heat Continues; High In The Upper 90s
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
