Oppressive Heat Continues; High In The Upper 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.