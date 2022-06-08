McDavid Man Accused Of Assault And Battery Using A Golf Club

June 8, 2022

A McDavid man is accused of assault and battery using a golf club.

Michael David Jones, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of battery and cocaine possession.

Jones allegedly swung a golf club at a close relative and “poked” her in the side with the golf club handle following a disagreement. When the victim tried to leave the room, Jones grabbed her right arm and threw her into a door, according to an arrest report.

The victim fled, called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and then returned to the home. The report states he jumped into the bed of her truck. She drove northbound on Stefani Road, and Jones jumped out near Moonlight Drive. He was not immediately located and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When the warrant was served, Jones was sitting on a bed with a clear bag containing a powder that tested positive for cocaine, the report states.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $14,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 