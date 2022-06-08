McDavid Man Accused Of Assault And Battery Using A Golf Club

A McDavid man is accused of assault and battery using a golf club.

Michael David Jones, 31, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of battery and cocaine possession.

Jones allegedly swung a golf club at a close relative and “poked” her in the side with the golf club handle following a disagreement. When the victim tried to leave the room, Jones grabbed her right arm and threw her into a door, according to an arrest report.

The victim fled, called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and then returned to the home. The report states he jumped into the bed of her truck. She drove northbound on Stefani Road, and Jones jumped out near Moonlight Drive. He was not immediately located and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

When the warrant was served, Jones was sitting on a bed with a clear bag containing a powder that tested positive for cocaine, the report states.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $14,500.