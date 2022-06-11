Married Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Employees Arrested For Elderly Exploitation And Fired

June 11, 2022

Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office — a husband and wife — have been arrested and terminated

Carl  Scheel III, a deputy, and Alicia Marie Scheel, a civilian clerk, were both charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly.

After a month-long investigation, investigators found the Scheel’s moved a pickup truck and money from his father’s name into their names without consent, according to arrest reports.

“Agency employees will always be held to high standards, both on and off duty. Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing this investigation and it remains very active,” said SRSO Sheriff Bob Johnson.

Mug shots of law enforcement officers are exempt from release in Florida.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 