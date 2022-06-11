Married Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office Employees Arrested For Elderly Exploitation And Fired

Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office — a husband and wife — have been arrested and terminated

Carl Scheel III, a deputy, and Alicia Marie Scheel, a civilian clerk, were both charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly.

After a month-long investigation, investigators found the Scheel’s moved a pickup truck and money from his father’s name into their names without consent, according to arrest reports.

“Agency employees will always be held to high standards, both on and off duty. Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing this investigation and it remains very active,” said SRSO Sheriff Bob Johnson.

Mug shots of law enforcement officers are exempt from release in Florida.