Jill Marie Ward

June 20, 2022

Mrs. Jill Marie Ward, age 51, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her Pensacola, FL residence.

Mrs. ward was born in Alameda, California and had been a resident of the Pensacola area for most of her life. She loved helping people, cooking, and riding motorcycles with her husband including charity rides.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Scott Ward of Pensacola, FL; son, Jared Scott Ward of Cantonment, FL; three daughters, Ruthie Ann Emerald Smith of Pensacola, FL, Darla Desiree Irene Smith of Pensacola, FL, and Jennifer Marie Brown of Milton, FL; one brother, Rick “Megatron” of California; a sister, Desiree of Alameda, CA.

Funeral services will be held at Flomaton Funeral Home on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Joe Wesson officiating. Interment will follow at Lyeffion Baptist Church Cemetery in Evergreen, AL.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

