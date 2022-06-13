Hot! Heat Advisory Today, Heat Index Approaching 110 Degrees

There is a heat advisory in effect for Monday. The combined effects of air temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will result in a heat index “feels like temperature” as high as 110 degrees.

Prolonged exposure to these conditions can increase your risk of heat related injuries like heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96.